Energy criminals get cuffed after almost 2,000 tip-offs

Image: Shutterstock

An anonymous tip-off service for the public to report energy crime received almost 2000 pieces of information in 2017.

Crimestopper’s Stay Energy Safe initiative allows people to ring in and bring attention to issues such as electricity theft, meter tampering or dangerous wiring.

It aims to help avoid the financial losses and safety risks that result from energy crime, which can include gas explosions and fires.

The volume of information being reported increased by 70% in the last quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

Roger Critchell, Director of Operations for Crimestoppers, said: “Energy Theft is not a solution and is a crime.

“If you know of someone who is committing energy crime or is tampering with their meter, speak up and help keep your community safe. I promise that you will remain 100% anonymous. Always.”