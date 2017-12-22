Good Energy sells two solar projects to community groups

Image: Thinkstock

Good Energy has sold two 5MW solar projects in Devon and Wales to community-owned organisations.

A project at Newton Downs Farm in Devon has been sold for £5.8 million to Core Aries and Yealm Community Energy.

An agreement has also been reached to sell the other 5MW solar park, located at Brynwhilach Farm in Wales, to Core Pisces and Gower Power Co-op CIC for £5.6 million in cash.

Subject to the relevant approvals, the transaction should complete in the first half of 2018.

Good Energy says it will buy electricity generated by both farms.

Good Energy Chief Executive, Juliet Davenport, said: “In keeping with our purpose, I am delighted that we have been able to sell both sites to community organisations who will be able to leverage the opportunity of local renewable power generation.”