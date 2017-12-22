Renewables generate more electricity than ever before

Most of the UK’s electricity this year came from renewable sources.

That’s according to a new report from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which suggests the proportion of the power mix from low carbon technologies grew from 50.2% to 54.4%.

Meanwhile, coal and gas generation fell to just 42% of generation, a record low.

Another government report shows businesses paid more for gas and coal but less for electricity in 2017.