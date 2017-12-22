Renewables generate more electricity than ever before

Dec 22, 2017 Jonny Bairstow Daily Fact Film, Low Carbon, Top Stories 0
Most of the UK’s electricity this year came from renewable sources.
That’s according to a new report from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which suggests the proportion of the power mix from low carbon technologies grew from 50.2% to 54.4%.
Meanwhile, coal and gas generation fell to just 42% of generation, a record low.
Another government report shows businesses paid more for gas and coal but less for electricity in 2017.
