Scotland ‘on track for record year of clean generation’

Image: Shutterstock

Scotland is on track for a record year of renewable generation.

Its clean output in the first three quarters of 2017 was 19% greater than the same period in 2016 and 10% greater than in 2015, which is the previous record year.

Clean power delivered the equivalent of 54% of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption in 2016 and accounted for a record 42.9% of total Scottish electricity generation.

The nation generated nearly a quarter of the UK’s renewable electricity in 2016 and continued to be a strong net exporter of power.

Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “A low carbon economy is not just a practical way forward and renewable energy affects a very large share of our greenhouse gas emissions but Scotland’s clean, green energy resources are now playing an increasingly crucial role in the security of Scotland’s energy supply.”

Earlier this week Scotland set a target to produce at least half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.