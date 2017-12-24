Innogy acquires 2GW of US wind power

Image: Shutterstock

German energy firm innogy has acquired a portfolio of onshore wind farms in the US, with a total capacity of more than two gigawatts.

It has signed an agreement with UK investment group Terra Firma Capital Partners to acquire all of the shares in EverPower Wind Holdings’ onshore wind development business.

The acquisition is subject to the relevant approvals but is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

All parties involved have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price.

Hans Bünting, Chief Operating Officer of Renewables of innogy, said: “The US market is one of our key strategic growth areas for renewables.

“The acquisition of EverPower’s impressive pipeline is a logical step consistent with our commitment. We are very pleased to have made our first acquisition in the US – and this is just the beginning.”