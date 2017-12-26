Finnish energy firm to deliver 60MW plant in West Africa

Image: Thinkstock

A Finnish energy firm is to deliver a 60MW power plant in West Africa.

Wärtsilä’s project aims to provide electricity for the second phase of the Tasiast Mine expansion, taking place in Mauritania, West Africa.

The plant will operate using six Wärtsilä 32TS engines and operate primarily on crude oil, with heavy and light fuel oils as backup fuels.

Commercial production at Phase Two is expected to begin near the end of 2020 – the firm also delivered the engines for the 19MW power plant serving the first stage of the project.

The contract has been signed with Tasiast Mauritanie, a subsidiary of Canadian gold mining company Kinross Gold Corporation.

The Phase Two project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Mauritania and its people through additional taxes, duties, wages and locally supplied goods and services.

Marie-Andrée Truchi, Senior Business Development Manager at the firm, said: “Wärtsilä has worked with Kinross earlier and there is no better endorsement of customer satisfaction than to win a repeat order.

“This engineering, procurement and construction project indicates the broad scope of Wärtsilä’s capabilities.”