Glasgow powers towards 2023 grid upgrades

Image: Shutterstock

The first phase of a £100 million investment project to upgrade Glasgow’s electricity supply is on track to be completed by 2023.

That’s according to SP Energy Networks (SPEN), the firm which owns and maintains Central and Southern Scotland’s power grid.

Around £10 million has been spent this year alone and a further £12 million investment is planned for the city’s electricity network in 2018, benefitting around 427,000 customers in the region.

So far it has involved a £3 million upgrade of a substation, improving reliability of electricity supply for 29,000 local homes and businesses and connecting new parts of the city to the grid.

Work is also underway to replace a further 60 substations as part of a £10 million upgrade to modernise infrastructure originally used by heavy industry and shipbuilding.

David Guthrie, SPEN’s District General Manager for Glasgow, said: “We’re committed to maintaining and improving the electricity network for everyone in Glasgow.

“It’s our job to keep the city’s lights on today and for generations to come. The first phase of activity has gone as planned and work is already underway on the second phase of the £100 million investment.”