Armenia looks to solar to step out of Russia’s shadow

Armenia is hoping to reduce its energy dependence on Russia by tapping into solar energy.

A new policy paper released by the country’s government suggests with few fossil fuel resources available and its one nuclear power plant nearing the end of its operational life, Armenia is banking on renewables to reduce its dependence on Russia, which accounts for nearly 83% of gas imports.

Ministers say solar is particularly suitable because the country is much sunnier than most of Europe.

The report claims within four years, up to 8% of the country’s energy needs will be provided by renewables and estimates potential solar capacity alone at up to 3,000MW.

This would be enough to meet domestic demand and could even make the nation a net exporter of electricity.

So far, three solar power plants with capacity of 1MW each have been built, with seven more due to be put into place across the country by the end of 2018.