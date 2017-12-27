Tesla’s battery down under successfully prevents outage

Image: Shutterstock

Tesla’s recently installed backup battery unit in South Australia has already prevented an outage by providing 100MW of power to the grid in just 140 milliseconds.

It restored power following an outage caused by a failure at the coal-fired Loy Yang power plant in Victoria.

The lithium-ion battery, said to be the world’s largest, draws power from 99 turbines at a nearby wind farm and has the capacity to power as many as 30,000 homes for up to an hour in the event of a severe blackout.

The unit was installed to avoid a repeat of an incident last year in which the entire state suffered a blackout during a storm.

State Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis said:”That’s a record and the national operators were shocked at how quickly and efficiently the battery was able to deliver this type of energy into the market.

“Torrens Island power station would take half an hour to an hour to energise and synchronise into the market – the battery can do it in milliseconds.”