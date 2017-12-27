US woman hit with shocking $284 billion energy bill

Dec 27, 2017 Jonny Bairstow Markets & Finance 0
Feel like you’re overpaying on energy bills?
How about Mary Horomanski from Erie, Pennsylvania, who was hit with an electricity charge of more than $284 billion (£212bn).
Luckily for her the bill was a mistake but it still provided quite the shock – it said she had to pay the entire amount by November 2018, with a first payment of $28,176 (£21,017) due later in December.
Speaking to the Erie Times-News, she said: “My eyes just about popped out of my head.
“We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”
The electricity provider later said the actual amount owed was a much more manageable $284.46 (£212).
A company’s spokesman said it did not know how the error had occurred.
