2017 sees 17.6% of Chinese energy go clean

Image: Shutterstock

Energy from sources other than fossil fuels now accounts for 17.6% of China’s energy.

That’s according to new data from the country’s government, which suggests clean growth has accelerated following a national campaign to boost clean energy use and curb pollution.

The proportion of clean power is 6.4% higher than in 2012, making up a significantly larger chunk of the country’s overall energy production, which is expected to reach 3.6 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent in 2017.

By the end of this year, China’s installed generation capacity is expected to reach 1.8 billion kilowatts, with non-fossil fuel generation capacity accounting for 38.1% of this.

Nur Bekri, Head of China’s National Energy Administration, said: “China is actively adapting to the green trend in the energy supply.”

China aims to cap coal-fired power capacity at 1,000 gigawatts in 2020 and hopes energy from clean fuels will account for half of its power generation by 2030.