Renewables ‘provide a third of German power’

Renewable energy provided a third of Germany’s electricity this year.

That’s according to the Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), which has published its preliminary calculations for 2017.

Clean power’s proportion of the mix, up from 29% in 2016, is partially due to wind energy becoming the third largest electricity source, surpassing natural gas and nuclear energy.

The BDEW says the share of coal in the country’s electricity generation mix fell from 40.3% in 2016 to 37% in 2017 as six coal-fired power plants were shut down.

However, it warned if policymakers do not invest drastically in renewable generation and low-emission natural gas plants, the phasing out of coal and lignite power plants will create a shortage of available energy in 2023.

Stefan Kapferer, Chairman of the BDEW, said: “The figures show impressively that there is already an accelerated shift in power generation from carbon dioxide-intensive to low-carbon and almost carbon dioxide-free energy sources.”

“The energy industry is clearly on course with regard to energy and climate targets: our industry is able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2020 compared to 1990.”