First stage of 429MW wind farm secures funding

Image: Shutterstock

The first stage of a 429MW wind farm in Australia has secured funding.

A consortium of large energy users, including ANZ, Coca-Cola Amatil, Telstra and the University of Melbourne, entered into new power purchasing agreements covering the 226MW first stage of the Murra Warra Wind Farm in Victoria.

When fully constructed, the wind farm is expected to generate more energy than any other wind farm currently operating in the southern hemisphere.

Stage 1 on the project is predicted to reduce Australia’s carbon dioxide emissions by around 900,000 tonnes every year, the equivalent of almost 320,000 fewer cars on the road.

When running at full capacity, developers believe the site will generate enough electricity to power almost 220,000 homes in the region.

Construction will begin in 2018 and the project is expected to be fully operational in mid-2019.