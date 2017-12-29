New energy supplier enters orbit

Image: Shutterstock

A new entrant to the UK’s gas and electricity retail market has begun to sign up customers.

Orbit Energy says it offers an affordable electricity and gas supply service throughout the country, as well as a convenient service allowing customers to sign up or change the terms of their deal with minimum hassle.

Tim Szakacs, Chief Executive of Orbit Energy, said: “Orbit Energy will come out of controlled market entry in early 2018 ready to scale its energy supply service throughout GB’s deregulated energy market.”

“With over 50 million potential power and natural gas customers in the UK, we have a tremendous opportunity to help people with our convenient and affordable service.”