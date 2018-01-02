China halts production of 553 cars in clean clampdown



China has halted the production of 553 car models that didn’t meet new fuel consumption standards.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the China Vehicle Technology Service Center has said the suspension has been approved by the relevant departments and took effect from yesterday.

The models affected reportedly include cars from a number of major manufacturers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

The Chinese Government recently announced stricter emission limits will be gradually placed on new motor vehicles to curb their effects on pollution and climate change, as well as restricting coal usage.

In September, the country’s industrial and technological department announced China had started putting together a timetable to phase out the production and sales of fossil fuel cars.