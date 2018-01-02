 

Energy Made Easy

China halts production of 553 cars in clean clampdown

Jan 02, 2018 Policy & Legislation, Sustainability & Environment, Daily Fact Film 0

Featured Video Play Icon

 
China has halted the production of 553 car models that didn’t meet new fuel consumption standards.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the China Vehicle Technology Service Center has said the suspension has been approved by the relevant departments and took effect from yesterday.

The models affected reportedly include cars from a number of major manufacturers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

The Chinese Government recently announced stricter emission limits will be gradually placed on new motor vehicles to curb their effects on pollution and climate change, as well as restricting coal usage.

In September, the country’s industrial and technological department announced China had started putting together a timetable to phase out the production and sales of fossil fuel cars.

Click here to read comments or to add a new one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsors

Stay Connected

Sponsors