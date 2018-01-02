Energy supplier puts on party during NYE power cut

An energy supplier provided a New Year’s party for its customers on a Scottish island after Storm Dylan left them without power.

As 76mph winds wreaked havoc on Jura, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) told customers to go to the Jura Hotel for Hogmanay and enjoy dinner and drinks on the company’s tab.

Hotel owner Cath McCallum said: “I have to say SSEN were marvellous and it’s not often you say that about a power company.

“The company had contacted all customers who would be affected and told them to head down here to enjoy dinner and drinks on them.”

She added despite the hotel also being affected, meaning it couldn’t use its fryers, electric oven or kettles, its Aga and gas were still usable.

A spokesman for SSEN said: “We would like to thank everyone for the community spirit they’ve shown while our engineers worked hard to repair the damage done by Storm Dylan.”