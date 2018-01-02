Nottingham homes future-proofed with green upgrades

Image: Nottingham City Council

A number of homes near Nottingham have become the first in the country to be upgraded to the energy efficiency standards expected in 2050.

The 10 apartments in Sneinton have been fitted with new outside walls, a solar roof and upgraded heating systems as part of a pilot project designed to make older homes more energy efficient.

Nottingham City Homes and the Arms-Length Management Organisation, which run the scheme, say the retrofits, carried out by Melius Homes, have reduced consumers’ household energy bills and made their homes warmer.

Part of the income from the energy savings is used to fund more upgrades – a further 400 retrofits may be undertaken.

Councillor Dave Liversidge, the City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Energy and Sustainability, said: “Many of our residents live in fuel poverty so creating more energy efficient homes to reduce people’s energy bills is a high priority for us.”

Tenant Joan Warbuton said: “As soon as the new walls were put in place, it felt warmer straight away – it’s a relief to know that next year’s energy bills will be a lot cheaper.”