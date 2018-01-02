Planned power plant in Wales ‘could supply 150k homes’

Image: Thinkstock

A planned gas-fired power station in Wales could generate power for 150,000 homes.

That’s according to the site’s potential developer, Abergelli Power, which is owned by energy giant Drax Power.

The firm hopes to build the rapid response open cycle gas turbine power station at a farm near Swansea.

It says the £100 million project would generate 299MW of power and create 150 new jobs during its two-year construction period, plus 15 permanent roles once operational.

The facility would be used to provide back-up power to the grid during periods of peak demand, which will increasingly rely on intermittent renewable energy sources.

CEO of Drax Power, Andy Koss, said: “We are looking forward to sharing our latest plans at the public exhibitions next month and hearing what local people think about them before we finalise the scheme and submit a Development Consent Order application.”

This application is needed because the power plant is above 50MW, making it deemed nationally important – it will have to be approved by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark.