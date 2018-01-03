Air conditioning and refrigeration

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of both the basic methods used for passive cooling and the main types of mechanical systems used for air-conditioning. It also explores the key operating principles of the most common refrigeration cycles and identifies opportunities for improving the efficiency of air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.