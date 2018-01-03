Fuels and Combustion

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of the principles of fossil fuel combustion. On this course, you will gain an understanding of how combustion works, and how to measure combustion effeciency. The course will also review the role of excess air in combusiton efficiency, the key features of combustion equipment, and the potential for achieving energy savings in process heating equipment for your organisation.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Fuels and Combustion.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.