Heating and ventilation

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of the principles of heating and ventilation. On this course, you will learn how to evaluate ventilation and air change requirements, identify energy saving opportunities for heating and ventilation, and specify a monitoring technique to determine actual energy performance of heating and ventilation. The course will also review the options for space heating systems and heat, the types of controls available, and alternative technologies that could form part of a heating and ventilation strategy.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Heating and Ventilation.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course recommended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is recommended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.