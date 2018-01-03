Lighting

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of the principles of lighting from an energy management perspective. On this course, you will gain an understanding of the terminology around artificial lighting, the characteristics of lighting systems, and commonly used types of commercial light fittings. The course will also review what is required in evaluating and designing lighting systems, how lighting controls can be applied, and the maintenance aspects of lighting.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Lighting.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.