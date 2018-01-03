Save your cash and energy this winter



Did you know something as small as leaving a ceiling fan running clockwise rather than anticlockwise can keep your home warm over the winter?

Duke Energy says this helps push warmer air down into the living space rather than letting it rise up through a house.

The power and heating firm has published a list of ways to save energy and money in the cold winter months.

This includes reducing thermostats to the lowest comfortable setting when home and dropping this further when going out.

It also advises heating efficiency can be boosted by changing air filters regularly – if these are even partially blocked, the heating system has to work harder and use more energy.

The firm suggests leaving blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house but closing them immediately after dark for insulation, as well as upgrading to LEDs to improve efficiency.