Beer firm brews up fresh fleet

Copyright: Thinkstock

London’s ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) has triggered a brewery and pub firm to upgrade its vehicle fleet.

Marston’s Beer Company has ordered 54 new Mercedes-Benz vehicles as part of a strategy to replace its secondary distribution fleet, which is made up of a mix of older, less efficient cars and trucks.

The firm previously had individual depots purchasing their own vehicles, many of which were pre-owned, refurbished or inherited.

Tony Cheater, Regional Logistics Manager, said: “A lot of our vehicles were getting quite old.

“This meant that not only was it becoming more expensive to keep them on the road but also that before long we would not be able to access these urban centres.”