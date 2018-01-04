Hydrogen buses hit the roads across Chinese city

Image: Shutterstock

The first batch of mass-produced hydrogen-powered buses have been launched in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Co-developed by Wuhan Skywell New Energy Automotive Company and the Wuhan Tiger Fuel Cell Vehicle Company, the vehicles have a range of more than 450 kilometres, consuming only 5.2 kilograms of the gas every 100 kilometres.

The 8.5-meter bus can carry 56 passengers and refuels in less than five minutes.

The two companies behind its introduction signed a strategic cooperation agreement to manufacture and sell 3,000 of the hydrogen-powered vehicles, which have been named ‘Skywell Tigers’, over the next two years.

They say the buses will eventually be introduced in Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu, with both parties aiming to improve the development of clean transport and hydrogen fuel cell technology across the country.