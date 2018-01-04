Midlands firm charges ahead with EV installations

Image: Shutterstock

The government has approved a Tamworth-based electrical company as an endorsed installer of electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Mr Electric Birmingham North’s accreditation from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) means it can now apply for government grants on behalf of domestic and commercial customers to reduce the costs of installing charging points at homes and workplaces.

These grants can provide 75% of the installation cost, up to a total of £500, for charging points at domestic properties or up to £300 per socket for commercial properties.

The government support aims to support the wider adoption of EVs.

Jeff Longley, owner of the Mr Electric Birmingham North franchise, said: “There are very few charging points in existence at this time but with new electric cars being produced in ever increasing numbers, that will have to change.

“We have teamed up with EO Charging, which is a well-known, established business which is also registered with OLEV to supply the infrastructure for charging points.”