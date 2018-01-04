 

Energy Made Easy

Quarter of Brits ‘in the dark over SVTs’

Jan 04, 2018 Daily Fact Film, Markets & Finance 0

Featured Video Play Icon

 
A quarter of people in the UK don’t know if they’re on high-cost Standard Variable Tariffs (SVTs) or not.

That’s according to a new survey from Bulb Energy, which suggests young people are less likely to know what deal they’re on than older generations – despite having access to a range of apps and online switching services, half of all 18 to 24 year olds are in the dark.

While two-fifths of 25 to 34 year olds said they are also unsure, only 16% of 55 to 74 year olds don’t know what deal they’re signed up to.

Bulb Energy suggested customers may be confused about the process – 44% of respondents said they switched in the last year, despite official statistics showing only half that proportion made the change.

Hayden Wood, Co-Founder of Bulb Energy, said: “Millions of families aren’t getting the cheap energy deals they deserve because of the way the Big Six confuse their customers.

“Complicated tariffs and hard-to-understand bills mean 28% of all households don’t know whether they’re being ripped off or not. I’m particularly concerned that younger generations appear to be the most affected.”

Click here to read comments or to add a new one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

Sponsors