Hampshire IT firm boots up EV fleet

Image: Taylor Made

A Hampshire IT firm has bought six electric vehicles (EVs) for its engineers to get around in.

Taylor Made’s new BMWi3s mark the start of a move towards electrifying the business’ entire 50-strong fleet.

Ahead of the government’s plans to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, the company also installed three charging points at its Cams Hall Estate headquarters.

This will allow the ‘pool cars’ for the company’s 115 employees to remain charged at all times – this is important as they often have to run out and help clients at very short notice.

Founder and Managing Director of Taylor Made, Nigel Taylor, said: “Our current vehicles have relatively low emissions but we’re keen to take our carbon footprint down even lower.

“Making a positive impact on the world around us is important to all of us here at Taylor Made.”