German renewables continue expansion in 2017

Image: Shutterstock

More than 36% of Germany’s gross electricity consumption in 2017 is expected to have come from renewables.

That’s according to the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and the German Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW), which estimates clean sources generated nearly 217 billion kWh over the year.

This is a significant improvement on 2016, when renewable sources delivered 188 billion kWh, covering 31.6% of consumption.

Offshore wind power is expected to see a year-on-year increase of 49% to 18.3 billion kWh, with onshore wind likely to see a 31% year-on-year increase, up from 66.3 billion kWh in 2016.

Onshore wind accounts for more than 40% of the electricity generated by renewables over the period.

Biomass comes in second with close to 24% of the clean mix, followed by solar at around 18%.

Stefan Kapferer, Chairman of BDEW’s General Executive Management Board, said: “Renewables have already surpassed the federal government’s target for 2020, which calls for their share of gross electricity consumption to arrive at 35%. That is good news for climate protection.”