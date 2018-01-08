Green gas ‘could help Scotland hit energy goals’

Image: Thinkstock

Green gas could significantly help Scotland meet the goals set out in its recent Energy Strategy.

That’s according to the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA), which says the nation should recycle more organic waste and energy crops into biogas for renewable heat and power, low carbon transport fuel and bio-fertilisers.

Anaerobic digestion (AD) is currently delivering 45MW of power and 11,000m3/hr of heat in Scotland, with AD plants across the UK now having enough capacity to power more than a million homes.

The Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy sets a new target for at least 50% of all Scotland’s heat, transport, and electricity consumption to be supplied from renewable sources by 2030.

Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the ADBA, said today: “The Scottish Government has set itself ambitious but necessary targets for generating renewable energy in its new Energy Strategy and renewable heat and electricity produced through AD can make an important contribution to these goals, as well as reducing emissions from landfill, creating rural jobs, and helping to restore degraded soils.”