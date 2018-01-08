Its a coop for energy efficiency with hen-some savings

Image: Shutterstock

A poultry producer has invested £20 million in a more sustainable chicken hatchery in Nottinghamshire.

Moy Park says the money will be used to increase the level of automation at the site and introduce energy efficient equipment capable of cutting electrical energy usage by around a quarter.

The firm said the new facility will supply 60 farms across Lincolnshire and claimed it was “one of the first of its kind in Europe”.

Moy Park Director of Agriculture, David Gibson, said: “This significant investment has created a world-class hatchery and will ensure Moy Park is well equipped to meet demand for locally sourced, high-quality poultry products.”

The investment is also expected to result in 55 new jobs in the plant’s surrounding area.