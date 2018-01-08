Subsidy-free 120MW solar planned for UK

A renewable developer is planning to build a 120MW solar plant in the UK, without the use of subsidies.

INRG Solar is plotting the Little Crow Solar Farm near Scunthorpe – as it is larger than 100MW, it could be the country’s second proposed solar farm of ‘significant infrastructure’ status.

The project, which is expected to enter the planning stage later this year, could be developed alongside a 50MW battery storage facility.

It will be built on 220 hectares of land adjacent to nearby steel works and likely be connected to the local electrical network that runs through the site.

Ian Gannon, Director at INRG Solar, said: “We are in the early stages of development and we are looking forward to meeting local residents and business’ so we can outline and discuss our proposals prior to the planning application being lodged later in 2018.”