Theresa May considers charge on plastic bottles

Image: Frederic Legrand, COMEO, Shutterstock

Theresa May has suggested she is considering introducing a 5p tax on single-use plastic bottles to help clean up the environment.

The Prime Minister said the move would be helpful in changing consumer behaviour.

A similar levy on carrier bags has resulted in an 83% reduction in the number of single-use plastic bags being used since 2015.

Mrs May is expected to elaborate on the idea in a major speech regarding environmental plans this Thursday.

Speaking on BBC1, she said: “In 2015 we introduced the 5p charge on carrier bags, on plastic bags. Actually we now see nine billion fewer plastic bags being used.

“It’s making a real difference. We want to do the same in relation to single plastic use.”