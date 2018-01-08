UK’s ‘largest battery storage portfolio’ completed

VLC Energy

The UK’s ‘largest portfolio’ of utility-scale, enhanced frequency response battery storage sites has been completed.

That’s according to developer VLC Energy, which is a joint venture between renewable investment firm Low Carbon and power plant owner VPI Immingham.

The 50MW portfolio, which is made up of a 40MW battery park in Kent and a 10MW facility in Cumbria, is already connected to the grid.

VLC Energy says the sites’ lithium-ion batteries and advanced energy management systems will provide sub-second flexibility to surges in energy supply and demand, allowing higher levels of intermittent renewables to be used.

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive of Low Carbon, said: “Energy storage is critical to managing the demands on the grid, ensuring consumer needs are met and increasing our reliance on low carbon forms of electricity generation.

“These sites will help us tackle climate change and help the UK realise a cleaner and more energy efficient future.”