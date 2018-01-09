Boots overdelivers on CO2 savings prescription



In the 2017 financial year, Boots UK achieved its carbon dioxide reduction target three years ahead of schedule.

In a new report from the Walgreens-Boots Alliance, the British side of the company shows it cut emissions by a third compared to its green performance in 2005.

This exceeded Boots UK’s commitment to a 30% reduction by 2020.

Last year, the Walgreens business stayed on track with its goal of reducing energy consumption by a fifth before 2020, compared to its performance in 2011.

Additional investments in efficient LED lighting and cooling equipment throughout its buildings in 2017 are expected to accelerate the company’s progress towards this sustainable goal in the coming year.

Around 94% of the partnership’s total carbon footprint came about through powering its shops and warehouses, with natural gas for heating accounting for another 5%.