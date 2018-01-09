City of London deliveries go green with pedal power

Image: City of London

The City of London has launched cargo bike deliveries as part of its efforts to curb air pollution.

The delivery programme was trialled during Christmas and means local businesses can hire a rider to carry their goods anywhere within the city’s Congestion Charge zone.

Cargo bike delivery services Recharge Cargo and Outspoken Delivery have formed zero-emissions courier firm Zedify, which is working with the City of London to provide electric assisted vehicles capable of carrying up to 250 kilograms of deliveries.

The scheme already has the backing of local traders, including meat trader Icefront. The firm’s Christopher Hogg said: “The cargo bike delivery scheme is a fantastic way of getting our meat boxes to our customers in a fast and efficient manner.

“It doesn’t create any air pollution and it offers savings compared to using vans within the congestion charge zone.”

UPS is to trial a sustainable delivery service in central London using power-assisted bicycles and trailers.