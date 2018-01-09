Claire Perry promoted to cabinet in reshuffle

Image: Claire Perry

Climate Change Minister Claire Perry will be a member of cabinet following Theresa May’s reshuffle.

Following the promotion, she will attend as Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Mrs Perry has previously worked on delivering the UK’s Clean Growth Strategy to decarbonise energy and heat across the country.

Secretary of State for BEIS Greg Clark will remain in the top position at the department following the changes.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also kept their existing positions.