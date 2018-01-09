Storm Eleanor causes “tidal wave of waste”

Image: Shutterstock

Storm Eleanor has left beaches across Cornwall littered with significant amounts of waste.

That’s according to campaign group #2minutebeachclean, which says rough seas caused by the 100mph winds brought accumulated rubbish on the seabed up to the surface of the water.

This was then washed ashore by powerful waves, leaving a “tidal wave of waste” over the region’s most scenic areas.

The group added removing it would be a mammoth task and urged the public to get involved and go litter-picking themselves.

Constantine Bay, Crooklets and Newquay are some of the beaches affected, with volunteers already clearing up the damage at several locations.

Martin Dorey, who writes for the campaign, said: “Locals, dog walkers and surfers turned up and spontaneously cleared Crooklets beach of plastic after storm Eleanor.”