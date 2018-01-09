Toyota wants a pizza the action with driverless vehicle

Image: Toyota

Toyota has partnered with businesses including Amazon, Pizza Hut and Uber to collaborate on a new driverless vehicle.

The firms will work together to develop an electric vehicle (EV) able to pilot itself and deliver packages, food or passengers to their destination quickly, safely and cleanly.

The e-Palette concept car will come in three different sizes and feature an open interior layout – this means the vehicle can be outfitted with purpose-built specifications in accordance with the user’s needs.

Pizza Hut has said it could even use the EV to cook pizzas on the go.

The businesses will initially work together on vehicle planning, application concepts and verification activities.

Toyota Motor Corporation President, Akio Toyod, said: “This announcement marks a major step forward in our evolution towards sustainable mobility, demonstrating our continued expansion beyond traditional cars and trucks to the creation of new values including services for customers.”

Toyota plans to start testing the vehicle as early as 2020.