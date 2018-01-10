Amazon looks to the sun with rooftop solar

Image: Enerray

Amazon has installed a 965kW solar system on the rooftop of its new logistics centre in Italy.

Developer Enerray says the clean electricity produced at the site in Passo Corese will be used to power the facility’s operations, delivering an annual rate of return over 20 years of 11.4% for a discounted net value of around €8.3 million (£7.3m).

The array is made up of 3,200 solar modules, with all of its energy to be consumed onsite.

It is expected to deliver a return on investment in only 5.5 years.

Enerray says the building’s multi-level structure is well suited to the deployment of solar panels, allowing for high levels of generation.

Michele Scandellari, CEO of Seci Energia, Enerray’s parent company, said: “It’s an important acknowledgment of Italian professionalism and of our company in the photovoltaic sector.

“The logistics center located in Rieti province is the result of massive investments in innovation and technology made by this global e-commerce giant and we are so proud to be seen as the Italian company up to this challenging task.”