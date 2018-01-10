Cuadrilla gets permission for exploratory oil work

Image: Shutterstock

Energy firm Cuadrilla has been granted permission to conduct oil exploration at a controversial location in Balcombe.

West Sussex County Council’s planning committee voted to grant temporary permission for flow testing and monitoring of an existing well at the Lower Stumble site near Haywards Heath, where fierce anti-fracking protests took place in 2013.

Cuadrilla said the work there requires no fracking because the rock is already naturally fractured, adding the testing would focus on measuring the rate at which oil flows from the well.

