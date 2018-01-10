INEOS fights back against Scottish fracking ban

Image: Shutterstock

INEOS Shale has lodged a petition for judicial review of the Scottish Government’s decision to ban fracking by introducing a planning policy of “no support.”

The firm argues the ban is unlawful and believes there were serious errors within the decision-making process, including failure to adhere to proper processes and a misuse of power.

It suggests the move will mean Scotland will miss out on numerous economic benefits, including an estimated 3,100 jobs and an estimated £1 billion INEOS says would be received by local communities.

Tom Pickering, Operations Director at the company, said: “The decision in October was a major blow to Scottish science and its engineering industry, as well as being financially costly to INEOS, other businesses and indeed the nation as a whole.

“It also removed at a stroke the potential for the country in these uncertain times to secure its own indigenous energy supply.”