Large-scale clean power to hydrogen plant on horizon

A chemicals firm and an energy company have joined forces to convert water into green hydrogen using sustainable electricity.

AkzoNobel and Gasunie plan to build a 20MW water electrolysis unit in the Dutch city of Delfzijl.

The businesses claim it would be the largest installation of its kind in Europe and say it would be able to convert renewably sourced electricity into 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year – enough to fuel around 300 hydrogen buses.

The eventual aim of the project is to be able to build similar installations on a scale of up to 100MW as part of the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

Marcel Galjee, Energy Director at AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, said: “The vast majority of the more than 800,000 tons of hydrogen used by Dutch industry each year is produced using natural gas.

“Replacing this by sustainably produced hydrogen will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by seven million tons. However, the real potential is in large-scale production as the basis for green chemistry.”

A final decision on the project is expected in 2019.