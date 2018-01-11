Jan 11, 2018 george marshall TELCA 2018 Categories 0
Sponsored by British Gas Business
The Consultancy of the Year category is the accolade for any broker or consultant excelling at looking after its customers.
Open to all consultants large or small, you will be expected to show why you are the best of the best. This award won’t be judged on just turnover or size but in terms of quality of customer service, growth, innovation, knowledge and trust. Whatever the size of your business or customer base you have an equal chance of winning this award.
As last year was so successful, we will once again have Regional Consultancy Winners for companies that employ 20 or less staff. The winners will be announced on the 28th June.
The regions are:
East Midlands
East of England
London & South East
North East
North West
Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland
Scotland
South West
Wales
West Midlands
Please note that winning a regional award does not guarantee you being on the shortlist for Consultancy of the Year.
Please download the entry form, fill it in and return it to [email protected] by 16th April.
All entries must adhere to the following guidelines:
Any entries shortlisted will be guaranteed another two tickets to the awards ceremony.
Jul 12, 2012 15