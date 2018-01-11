E.ON builds 201MW wind farm in Texas

E.ON is building a 201MW onshore wind farm in Texas.

The firm has begun construction of the Stella wind farm in Kenedy County, Texas, which will be powered by 67 3MW turbines from German manufacturer Nordex.

The project is the 23rd wind farm E.ON is building in North America.

E.ON has also started commercial operations on two other wind farms – the 228MW Bruenning’s Breeze facility in Willacy County, Texas and Radford’s Run in Macon County, Illinois, which has a capacity of 306MW.

The energy firm operates wind, solar and storage projects across the country with a total capacity of more than 3,600MW, roughly the output of three nuclear power plants.