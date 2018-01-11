Marina firm ferry happy with clean upgrades

A marina operator has had ineffective solar panels installed at its site in Eastbourne upgraded.

Premier Marinas turned to smart solutions provider Green Power Projects to improve its clean generation technology, which was originally put into place in 2012.

The energy firm installed well-placed and location-appropriate solar panels across five buildings with a total area of 7,700 square metres.

It also replaced the marina’s halogen lights with LED to achieve an 80% saving in power.

John Cervenka, Operations Director at Premier Marinas, said: “We were impressed by Green Power Projects attention to detail and willingness to sort out the problems they had identified at our Eastbourne marina.

“They soon had our solar system up and working producing green energy at the level we had hoped to achieve.”

The marina operator is now introducing solar equipment throughout its portfolio of facilities and is taking advantage of the government’s Feed in Tariff (FiT) scheme.

It has already installed on-site generation in its Chichester, Swanwick, Falmouth, Southsea and Gosport marinas.