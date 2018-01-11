Siemens Gamesa supplies 500MW offshore wind site

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is to supply its latest 8MW turbines to an offshore wind project in France.

The 500MW Saint Brieuc project off the coast of Bretagne will use 62 of the structures, which have blades nearly 82 metres long.

Their large size allows them to sweep across an 18% larger area and generate up to 20% higher annual energy production compared to standard industry turbines.

Siemens Gamesa plans to supply a total of 189 turbines to French wind projects in coming months, totalling nearly 1.524GW of renewable generation.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of Offshore at Siemens Gamesa, said: “This switch of technology for the Saint Brieuc project is positive news for the project as well as for the whole industry.

“The strong dedication of our company to offer reliable and competitive solutions while contributing to the local economic and industrial development will allow offshore wind to become a motor of the energy transition in Bretagne.”