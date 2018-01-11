Subsea developer secures funding for AI maintenance

Image: Shutterstock

A UK subsea technology developer has secured funding from Innovate UK to develop a 3D visualisation system for offshore maintenance.

Rovco will use the money as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) offshore inspection demonstrator project, which aims to increase efficiency, reduce costs and minimise risks.

It will work in partnership with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult on the first phase of the project to develop and trial equipment and software required to produce live 3D data from challenging and extreme subsea environments.

Innovate UK will provide 70% of the money needed for the project’s first phase, with Rovco providing the remainder.

The second phase aims to develop a 3D vision survey solution using AI to reduce offshore inspection costs by up to 80%.

Rovco said Innovate UK is also expected to fund phase two, once technical feasibility is proven.