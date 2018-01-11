Waste firm expands rubbish plans

The company behind a controversial waste-to-energy facility in Dublin has announced it plans to build other similar facilities across the UK.

US-based firm Covanta aims to use the €136 million (120.9m) it generated from the recent sale of half of the Poolbeg facility to fund the €2 billion (£1.78bn) rollout.

The 61MW Poolbeg facility, which was built at a cost of around €500 million (£444.5m), has already reached its target of processing 1,800 tonnes of solid waste each day.

The company says its series of plant will help to make a significant impact in reducing the backlog of waste created by China’s ban on accepting imported rubbish.