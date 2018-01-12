KiWi Power and Mitie Energy partner-up to offer DSR Services

One of the UK’s leading Demand Response Aggregators – KiWi Power – has partnered with facilities management giant Mitie Energy (a subsidiary of Mitie FM) – which is one of the UK’s largest Facilities Management companies – to offer a full suite of Grid Balancing services to Mitie’s portfolio of clients. This move will enable Mitie to expand on the range of energy management services it already offers its clients, whilst also helping them to realize energy efficiencies and unlock new revenue streams from existing assets. Part of this includes the implementation of Demand Management and the adoption of Demand Side Response strategies to suit each individual client’s requirements. The partnership will expand KiWi’s reach across the UK, and enable it to add more clients to its “virtual power plant” portfolio. A knock-on benefit of this partnership is that both organizations will be assisting the Government in its mandate to decarbonise the UK’s electricity grid.

This is a promoted article.